Tripura: 200 Bangladeshi & foreign nationals identified, no Pakistanis so far, says CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday revealed that the state administration has so far identified 200 Bangladeshi nationals and some other foreign nationals in Tripura, but it has not confirmed the presence of any Pakistani nationals on Tripura’s soil yet.

He was speaking to media persons following a job offer distribution event for new recruits in various departments.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A total of 459 new recruits received government job offer letters during the event.

The Chief Minister stated that the directive came after a conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who stressed the importance of such verification drives.

“So far, the preliminary report shows no Pakistani citizen is residing in Tripura. However, we have identified around 200 Bangladeshi nationals and a few others from different countries,” CM Saha said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

CM Saha further stated that over 17,000 candidates have secured government jobs since the BJP-led coalition came to power.

He said new recruits had received appointments in departments like PWD and Social Welfare and expressed hope they would contribute meaningfully to the state’s development.

“This government has successfully eliminated political influence from government recruitment, and hence the efficiency of the administration has enhanced manifold because people with merit and quality can only qualify for the selection tests that are being conducted on a regular basis,” the Chief Minister added.

Notably, the Chief Minister had recently instructed the District Magistrates and Police Superintendents of all eight districts to launch a thorough drive to identify foreign nationals present on the soil of Tripura.