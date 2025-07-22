Tripura: 1.4 lakh yaba tablets worth Rs 14 crore seized in Khowai

Agartala: A joint operation by the Assam Rifles and the Customs Department led to the seizure of a large quantity of narcotic tablets in Tripura’s Khowai district on July 21.

According to official sources, the operation was conducted in the general area of Tuchandrai Bazar, where an Ashok Leyland truck bearing registration number TR-01-AR-1754 was intercepted. Upon inspection, authorities recovered 1.4 lakh Yaba tablets from the vehicle.

The estimated value of the seized narcotics is around Rs 14 crore in the international market.

The driver of the truck was detained and handed over, along with the recovered items, to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.