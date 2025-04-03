Agartala: Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Thursday predicted that the “Rule of Tiprasa” would set in after the next assembly election scheduled in 2028.

He also cited a pre-condition for that proclamation to turn into reality which is “Thansa (Kokborok expression for unity)”.

Addressing a public gathering at Udaipur under the Gomati District of Tripura, Debbarman asserted that his party Tipra Motha Party will certainly win the ADC elections in 2026 but 2028 holds the highest importance.

“Wait for three more years. It took 200 long years to get freedom from the British. It took 35 years to defeat the CPIM. I seek three more years from you. In 2028, the state will establish the Tipra rule,” Debbarman stated.

Debbarman claimed that if Bangladesh dared to touch the Indian territory, the people of Tripura would acquire land from Bangladesh to establish “Greater Tipraland”.

“Rapists target our women living in areas like Khagrachari, Bandarban, and Chittagong. Those who threaten safety imperil Christians, Buddhists, and Hindus living in Bangladesh.” And, now from China, the leader of Bangladesh is issuing threats to North Eastern states. He must have forgotten that we know how to defend our land, Debbarman said.

He further stated that, since the times of Maharaja, our soldiers have foiled many invasive attacks. If you dare to touch, we shall break Bangladesh to acquire our share of Greater Tipraland,” Debbarman said.

“He also condemned those who are making efforts to malign his image.” “People call me communal. Someday they may call me a terrorist. I must clarify that for all that I am not a terrorist but I am a patriot,” Debbarman added.