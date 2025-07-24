Agartala: Tipra Motha MLA and former rebel leader Ranjit Debbarma has made a strong appeal to the Union Home Minister seeking the immediate introduction of the Inner-Line Permit (ILP) system in Tripura, citing serious concerns over illegal migration and national security.

In a letter addressed to the Centre, Debbarma highlighted that the absence of ILP in Tripura has led to large-scale infiltration.

“The illegal migrants entered Tripura on a massive scale, as there is no existence of the Inner-Line Permit. The non-existence of the ILP system in Tripura is a great threat to our national security,” he warned.

He also invoked the 1993 Memorandum of Settlement signed between the Government of Tripura and the All Tripura Tribal Force (ATTF), which explicitly mentioned the introduction of ILP under clause 2(e). Quoting the clause, he wrote, “The case for introduction of the Inner-Line Permit system would be taken up with the Government of India. The State Government will insist on the Government of India to approve this demand.”

Debbarma expressed dismay that, even after more than three decades, Tripura has failed to implement ILP. “Most surprisingly, the Government of Tripura did not introduce this proposed ILP system due to reasons best known to them,” he stated.

Noting that Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur have already adopted ILP, Debbarma urged urgent action to secure Tripura’s demographic balance and internal security.

The MLA has also sent copies of the letter to the Governor and Chief Minister of Tripura, requesting prompt intervention to fulfil the long-standing demand.