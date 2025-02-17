Agartala: Tripura Police have arrested seven individuals for allegedly engaging in proxy attendance and using unfair means during the recruitment examinations for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) positions at Tripura Central University.

According to Himadri Sarkar, Officer-in-Charge of Amtali Police Station, the exams were conducted on Sunday under the supervision of university faculty. During routine verification, invigilators identified several candidates involved in fraudulent activities.

Among those caught were Mrinmoy Biswas, Liton Biswas, Mitan Mondal, Rajbir Singh, and Rahul Kumar, who were found using electronic devices to cheat. Mobile phones, concealed inside their shoes and connected via Bluetooth, were discovered and seized. Their answer sheets were confiscated, and they were disqualified from the examination process for this year.

In another instance, authorities detected two individuals who did not match the identities registered for the exam. Upon interrogation, Pankaj Kumar from Bihar and Ram Bir Meena from Rajasthan admitted to appearing as proxies for other candidates. Their answer sheets were seized, and the university administration immediately canceled their candidature.

Following a formal complaint by university officials, police detained the accused and presented them before the court. They were formally arrested on Sunday night.

