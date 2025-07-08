Agartala: Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag conducted a comprehensive review of policing and security arrangements in Tripura’s Khowai district on Tuesday.

During his visit, he inspected the headquarters of two Tripura State Rifles (TSR) battalions and interacted with personnel stationed in the area.

Speaking to the media, the DGP praised the efforts of the Khowai police force in maintaining law and order, stating, “I’m here in Khowai to assess the ground situation. The state police, including this district, has been performing commendably.”

A major highlight of his briefing was the noticeable decline in road traffic fatalities across the state. “As of June this year, 88 deaths have been reported due to road accidents, compared to 126 during the same period last year. That’s a 30% reduction, and road safety remains a priority for us,” he noted.

On the ongoing anti-drug operations, Anurag revealed that the police have already seized 18 lakh tablets this year—nearly matching last year’s total of 18.6 lakh.

In terms of monetary value, drug seizures have risen from Rs 18 crore in 2023 to Rs 20 crore so far in 2024, marking a 10–12% increase.

Reiterating the police department’s commitment to the state government’s ‘Nasha Mukta Tripura’ initiative, the DGP said, “All police units are working relentlessly to tackle the drug menace. Our fight against narcotics will continue with full force.”