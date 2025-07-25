Agartala: Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman has urged the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to immediately constitute an all-party monitoring committee to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the tribal areas of the state.

In a statement issued on Friday, Pradyot expressed growing concern over recent eviction drives in neighbouring Assam, warning that many displaced people could attempt to cross over into Tripura’s tribal council areas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He said the issue should be treated as a matter of urgency, rising above political differences.

“I have requested the TTAADC to constitute a monitoring committee across all party lines to detect illegal immigrants entering the TTAADC areas at the earliest,” he said. “We should take this matter seriously, as many illegal people from Assam are being evicted and may enter neighbouring states.”

Pradyot stressed that the proposed committee must function not as a political outfit, but as a collective guardian of the rights of the indigenous people. “This committee should work not as political entities but as protectors of our rights,” he asserted.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It should also be noted that Debbarman is the Chairman of the TTAADC’s Administrative Reforms Committee (ARC).