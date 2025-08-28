Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Thursday that 1,08,281 women, about 95% of the target, have already become ‘Lakhpati Didis’ under government initiatives in the state.

He made the statement while addressing the National Workshop on Integrated Farming Cluster for the North Eastern States held at Hotel Polo Tower in Tripura’s Agartala.

Saha emphasized that agriculture remains the backbone of the country’s economy and the lifeline of rural households.

To strengthen livelihoods, particularly for members of women’s self-help groups (SHGs), the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, has launched the Integrated Farming Cluster (IFC) approach under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission.

“In Tripura, we have already launched 80 Integrated Farming Clusters (IFCs) with an investment of Rs 32 crore. We inaugurated these at the Sampurnata Abhijan Samman Samaroh on August 2, 2025. The objective is to diversify and intensify livelihood interventions so that rural households can boost their incomes through synergy and integration,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Tripura currently has 4.85 lakh women members across 54,113 self-help groups, 2,470 village organizations, and 173 cluster-level federations.

“To support their livelihoods, we have formed 2,628 producer groups and 118 non-farm collectives. We’ve also facilitated Rs 1,677 crore in bank loans, along with Rs 787 crore through revolving funds and community investment funds. I am proud to say that Tripura is moving full speed ahead with this mission. Out of the 1.14 lakh targeted Didis, 1,08,281 have already achieved Lakhpati Didi status, about 95%,” he added.

He credited this transformation to the determination of women, government support, and community solidarity.

“Our women now actively participate in piggery, pottery, poultry, fisheries, entrepreneurship, micro-enterprises, group-based ventures, catering services, and agro-ecological practices, making rural Tripura vibrant and self-reliant,” he said.

Referring to the North-East Rising Summit 2025 in New Delhi, Saha further recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks calling the Northeast “Ashtalakshmi.”

“To realize this vision, our government is focusing on infrastructure, connectivity, and livelihood generation. Over the past seven years, Tripura has implemented several groundbreaking initiatives that are transforming the state’s socio-economic landscape,” he further added.