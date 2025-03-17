Over 12,000 Tripura households turn solar power producers: Minister

Agartala: Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on Monday that over 12,000 households in the state have become power producers by subscribing to the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Speaking at an event in Mohanpur, Jirania, he revealed that 12,500 households have installed solar grids, reducing their electricity bills and even generating surplus power for the grid.

Nath shared his own experience, stating that his monthly electricity bill, previously Rs 6,000-7,000, is now zero. Instead, he is set to receive Rs 7,000 from Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) for the excess power his solar grid produces.

The scheme offers subsidies of Rs 66,000 on a Rs 1.5 lakh solar setup, with the subsidy credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts within a month.

To encourage participation, officials have been directed to target consumers with monthly bills above Rs 800, especially during peak summer months. The state aims to install solar grids in at least 50,000 households, with awareness campaigns underway to promote the initiative.

