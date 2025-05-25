Agartala: The Tripura government informed the High Court that it has directed all privately managed schools (PMS) to install CCTV cameras at entrances, exits, and vulnerable spots to enhance safety measures.

In an affidavit submitted on May 8, 2025, the government outlined the existing facilities in private schools. This action responded to a Public Interest Litigation that advocate Kundan Pandey filed, focusing on school safety. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Biswajit Palit is hearing the matter, and the court appointed advocate Somik Deb as Amicus Curiae.

The government, through Advocate General Shaktimoy Chakraborty and Pinki Chakraborty, stated that it conducted a meeting with PMS representatives on April 28 at Nazrul Kalakhetra, Agartala. The agenda included CCTV installation, provision of clean drinking water, separate toilets for boys and girls, and preventive measures against drug abuse.

According to the affidavit, 447 of the 484 private schools installed CCTV cameras, while 37 reported financial difficulties but promised early compliance. All schools reportedly maintain separate toilets and provide drinking water facilities. The government also urged schools to maintain hygiene and conduct awareness programmes on drug prevention.

The government also warned schools that failure to comply with these directives could lead to the cancellation of recognition and UDISE codes. Through a departmental memorandum dated April 7, it issued strict guidelines and instructed District Education Officers to stop recommending non-compliant schools for recognition or upgradation.

The government also informed the court that out of 484 PMS, 334 schools attended the April 28 meeting, while 116 did not. It assigned DEOs the responsibility of ensuring compliance from the absentees.

District-wise data showed nearly full compliance, although schools in West Tripura, South Tripura, and North Tripura still lacked complete CCTV coverage.

Regarding government schools, out of 4,220 institutions, 788 reported non-functional toilets in February. The authorities repaired 610 of these, and they expect to fix the remaining 178 within three months using Samagra Shiksha funds.

The High Court further scheduled the next hearing for the second week of August and requested a fresh report covering all school categories.