Agartala: Intermittent rains over the past two days have led to one person drowning in the Jirania Sub-Division of West Tripura district, while authorities have relocated over 200 individuals to relief camps across the state.

According to a press statement issued by the revenue department of Tripura, a total of 207 people from 57 families have taken shelter in four operational relief camps located in West Tripura and Khowai districts.

The State Government has intensified emergency preparedness as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Warning for North Tripura and Unakoti districts, with Orange Warnings in effect for the remaining regions.

The IMD’s 1 PM bulletin on Friday reported that the depression has moved north-northeast over Bangladesh, about 110 km northwest of Dhaka, and is likely to weaken in the next 12 hours.

However, the system is expected to bring Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall, with isolated Extremely Heavy Rainfall and squally or gusty winds across the region.

The Chief Minister of Tripura held an emergency review meeting on Friday evening with the Chief Secretary and Secretary, Revenue, to assess the weather situation and response mechanisms.

Authorities have reported infrastructural damage, with 106 houses affected across the state, 33 severely and 73 partially. Fallen trees and broken electric poles temporarily blocked several roads in areas such as Panisagar, Longtharai Valley, Jampuijala, Jirania, Mohanpur, Sadar, Karbook, and Sabroom. SDRF, TSR, the Forest Department, and local volunteers have since cleared all these routes.

Monitoring of river levels is ongoing, with the Howrah River at Jahar Bridge in Agartala touching 10.01 metres, slightly above its critical level of 10 metres, though it has remained stagnant over the last hour. Other rivers remain below danger levels.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) is working in close coordination with the Water Resource Department and the Central Water Commission. Authorities have deployed SDRF teams, Civil Defence volunteers, and rescue boats in vulnerable areas, especially in West Tripura.

According to the official data, Mohanbhog under Sepahijala reported 204.8 mm rainfall, which is the highest. Jirania under West Tripura district recorded 158.5 mm rainfall, while Agartala reported a total rainfall of 121.6 mm.

Authorities have issued public advisories urging citizens to stay indoors during heavy rainfall and avoid riverbanks or low-lying areas.

The State Government reiterates its commitment to public safety and is actively coordinating relief, restoration, and risk mitigation efforts.