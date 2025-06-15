Agartala: The North Eastern Council (NEC) has approved a financial package of Rs 14.22 crore to implement a series of development projects across Tripura.

These projects will focus on improving rural infrastructure, boosting agriculture and fisheries, enhancing education, and promoting cultural initiatives.

The state’s Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Department released the announcement in an official statement.

According to the statement, the authorities will use the funds to roll out various schemes designed to enhance service delivery, increase productivity in agriculture and animal husbandry, and upgrade public infrastructure in rural and semi-urban areas.

As part of the initiatives, the NEC has allocated Rs 10.71 lakh to establish pig breeding farms in Hawai Bari under Teliamura Subdivision in Khowai district and in Jalepha of South Tripura district. Officials will invest Rs 1.10 crore in a service delivery project in Ganganagar RD Block of Dhalai district, and will spend Rs 1.54 crore on similar work in Raishyabari RD Block.

To strengthen fishery resources, the NEC has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for excavating and renovating ponds and minor water bodies. To support the state’s farmers, the council will provide Rs 2 crore to set up six Integrated Seed Processing Plants across Tripura. It will also invest Rs 3 crore in building modern infrastructure at two agricultural markets.

Additionally, it will spend Rs 80 lakh on constructing an Integrated Pack House in Dhalai district to improve post-harvest management and packaging.

The NEC has also allocated Rs 1.51 crore to develop brooder houses and poultry hatcheries and approved Rs 30 lakh to construct a new building at Vivekananda Tripureswari Vidya Mandir school.

Beyond agriculture and infrastructure, the NEC has directed funds toward capacity-building and cultural preservation.

It will support workshops on Geographical Indication (GI) products, sponsor an international chemistry conference, organize a winter school on health economics, and install solar-powered irrigation pumps in government-run orchid gardens.

The NEC has committed to disbursing the funds on time to ensure smooth and effective implementation of all the projects.

The council has reaffirmed its dedication to the holistic development of Tripura and the entire North Eastern region, focusing on both economic progress and the preservation of cultural heritage and local traditions.