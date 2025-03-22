Agartala: The Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF) has announced a mass gathering Monday at Kunjaban in Tripura‘s capital city Agartala as part of their ongoing protests demanding the official adoption of the Roman script for Kokborok language education.

The TSF is advocating for textbooks and board examination question papers to be printed in Roman script, arguing that the current use of Bengali script disadvantages students from English-medium backgrounds.

They contend that both the CBSE and TBSE boards currently prepare question papers exclusively in Bengali script.

The student body has accepted Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha’s call for discussions on the Kokborok script controversy and expressed willingness to participate.

However, they maintain that their protests, including ongoing blockades, will continue until the state administration provides a concrete commitment.

TSF vice president John Debbarma, speaking at the Agartala Press Club, stated, “We appreciate the Chief Minister’s initiative for discussions on the script issue and are ready to participate in the talks. However, our plans for a peaceful protest in Agartala remain unchanged. Our activists will gather at Swami Vivekananda Maidan and march towards the circuit house to stage the demonstration.”

Road blockades organized by TSF activists continue to disrupt vehicular movement on major highways across Tripura, entering their second day. While police have cleared some blockades, others remain, affecting inter-district transportation.

Railway connectivity in the southern region has also been impacted, although northern train services remain operational.

Allegations have emerged regarding TSF members obstructing emergency vehicles, including ambulances and hearse vans.

Debbarma has denied these allegations, stating, “I was present at the protest sites, and no such incidents occurred. Emergency services were allowed to pass without any hindrance.”