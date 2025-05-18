Guwahati: India’s recent decision to restrict imports from Bangladesh via land ports is poised to impact bilateral trade activities in Tripura and other northeastern states.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a directive on Saturday, May 17, 2025, limiting the import of several goods, including readymade garments, plastic items, furniture, and processed food, to the Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports, effectively excluding land border crossings.

Sujit Roy, General Secretary of the All-Tripura Merchant Association, cited the significant impact on local traders.

He stated that Indian merchants in Tripura have been importing approximately six key items worth substantial amounts through land ports.

“But with the restrictions enforced, they will not be in a position to import the same,” Roy asserted.

Despite the initial disruption, Roy anticipates a short-term impact, noting that the affected goods imported from Bangladesh are also available within India.

For the past three decades, import and export trade has flourished through Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) and Land Customs Stations (LCSs) in Tripura, which shares an extensive 856 km border with Bangladesh. Imported plastic commodities and furniture have become widely available in the region’s markets.

On Sunday, trade continued for items not included in the DGFT’s restrictions, with fish, cooking oil, and crushed stones being imported through Agartala and other land ports.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s online news portal bdnews24.com quoted the country’s Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin, who indicated a willingness to collaborate with India to resolve the emerging trade issues.

The Adviser to the Interim Government reportedly stated the geographical connectivity between the two nations, stating, “We are two geographically connected countries.”

Notably, the full implications of India’s new import policy on the ground-level trade dynamics in Tripura and the wider northeast are expected to unfold in the coming days.