Agartala: The Meteorological Centre in Agartala has issued a weather warning for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and strong gusty winds across several districts of Tripura over the next two days.

This alert follows the influence of an east-west trough combined with an upper air cyclonic circulation affecting the region’s weather.

According to the forecast, on Day 1 (until 8:30 AM IST on May 21), most parts of Tripura will experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations across all districts, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h.

Similar weather conditions are predicted for Day 2 (May 21–22), particularly impacting the North, Unakoti, Dhalai, Khowai, and West Tripura districts. Residents in these areas have been advised to take necessary precautions as heavy rains could cause localized flooding, traffic disruptions, landslides, and damage to infrastructure.

Cities such as Dharmanagar, Kailashahar, and Agartala may face waterlogging, power outages, and service interruptions. Popular tourist spots including Jampui Hill, Unakoti, and Neermahal could experience accessibility issues due to flooding and landslides. Additionally, major highways like NH-08 and NH-208A are at risk of temporary closures.

Farmers have been warned about possible damage to crops, especially seasonal vegetables such as chili, cucumber, and jhum rice, due to waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recommended immediate relief actions including setting up temporary shelters, deploying emergency response teams, and ensuring road maintenance.

Thunderstorm-related dangers include potential harm to standing crops, trees, and vulnerable structures. The public is urged to stay indoors, unplug electrical appliances, and avoid taking shelter under trees during storms.

The Meteorological Centre continues to closely monitor the situation and encourages people to stay informed through official updates.