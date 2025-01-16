Govt plans to equip Tripura Police with AI control rooms: Manik Saha

Agartala: Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that his government is planning a modernization drive for Tripura Police.

He informed that the state government is planning to introduce advanced technologies like AI-based control rooms, drones, smart CCTVs, and upgraded systems at the district and state levels.

Addressing the Police Week Parade-2025 at the Manoranjan Debbarma Smriti Police Parade Ground in AD Nagar, Agartala, Saha said that the police force plays a vital role in ensuring public safety and law enforcement.

“Tripura Police is our pride. Last year, we celebrated 150 years of this historic force, one of the oldest in India. From safeguarding lives to protecting property, the police are the first line of help for citizens in distress. It is imperative that we work with honesty to maintain the faith of the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to banks for supporting the families of police personnel who sacrificed their lives in service and reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of both the public and the police force.

Highlighting the state’s achievements in maintaining law and order, Saha shared that crime in Tripura dropped by 19.3% in 2024 compared to the previous year, marking the lowest crime rate in a decade.

He credited the police for ensuring peaceful Lok Sabha and Panchayat elections during the year.

The Chief Minister also lauded the police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) for organizing over 25,000 community welfare initiatives in the past three years, benefiting more than five lakh citizens.

He also announced increased allowances for rations, uniforms, and dearness allowance (DA) as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve police welfare.

Outlining the modernization plans, Saha said, “We are introducing AI-based control rooms, drone technology, and smart CCTVs at both district and state levels.”

“A new police headquarters is under construction, and efforts are underway to modernize East and West Agartala Police Stations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also stressed the need to rebuild old police stations and residential quarters, and we are committed to fulfilling this vision”, he said.