Agartala: Tripura BJP state President and Rajya Sabha MP Rajib Bhattacharjee on Friday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi exposed the “moral turpitude” in the Congress Party.

Speaking to the media persons during a rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and other frontal wings of the BJP, Bhattacharjee said, “On April 15, 2025, ED has filed a charge sheet accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in more than Rs 2,000 National Herald money laundering case. The whole country is shocked to see that an institution which was started with the aim to ignite the spirit of national freedom struggle among the masses had been turned into a tool to money laundering.”

According to Bhattacharjee, a company named Young India was constituted. 76 percent of the shares of the company are owned by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. That company bought all the shares of National Herald and its properties at Maharashtra, Bhopal, Kolkata and Patna had been tried to be occupied.

“This is a classic example of the moral turpitude existing within the Congress party. Our party had been organising rallies and campaigns seeking the strictest possible action against them for trying to unlawfully occupy a public asset.

The ED has investigated the matter for years since 2014 and finally submitted the charge sheet on April 15. The efforts to misappropriate the properties were steadily made from 2010,” Bhattacharjee added.

Thousands of BJP supporters also attended the rally that covered all major parts of the city.