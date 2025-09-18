Agartala: The much-awaited Hilsa from Bangladesh has started reaching Indian markets ahead of Durga Puja, bringing festive cheer to fish lovers in Tripura.

On Thursday, the first consignment of 1.5 mt of the fish arrived in Tripura through the Akhaura Integrated Check Post, said Debasish Nandi, Manager, Agartala ICP.

Bangladesh has cleared the export of 12 tonnes of Hilsa to India this year, with an official price tag of US$9 per kg, equivalent to around Rs 1,125.

However, due to reduced catches in Bangladesh, importers expect wholesale prices in Agartala to hover between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,000 per kg.

Last year, Tripura received about 20 tonnes of Hilsa from across the border, selling for Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 per kg in wholesale markets.

Speaking on the issue, the LPAI official said, “There are four to five importers who have been granted permission to import Hilsa. Now it is up to them in what quantity they can import. It will continue for some time now.”

In local markets of Agartala, Hilsa sourced from Odisha and West Bengal is also available, selling between Rs 1,600 and Rs 1,800 per kg. Importers believe these domestic supplies may help check prices, though the Bangladeshi variety remains more sought after for its flavour and texture.