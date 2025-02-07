Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that drone technology can boost employment and productivity in multiple sectors, including agriculture, security, power services, wildlife conservation, disaster management, and healthcare in remote areas.

Saha made this statement while addressing the inaugural ceremony of SKILL-UDAY TONGNAI, the launch event of a skill development programme at the Auditorium Hall of TIT, Narsingarh, Agartala today.

Addressing the event, Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the Act East Policy, emphasized that India cannot develop unless the Northeast develops.

He said, “We have seen the condition of the Northeast, where issues like terrorism and kidnappings were prevalent for a long time. After Narendra Modi took charge as Prime Minister, he presented a hero model for the Northeast region, bringing significant developments such as six national highways to Tripura, internet connectivity, and rail connectivity.”

“People returning to the state after a long period are often shocked to see how much Tripura has changed. As many as 12 MoUs have been signed in the Northeast region to ensure lasting peace. Without peace, development is not possible,” said Saha.

He highlighted that the phrase “SKILL-UDAY TONGNAI” reflects unity in diversity.

“We must explore the state’s potential in various industries. Tripura has abundant resources that were previously underutilized. Recently, I met with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who assured that a team will soon visit our state. They emphasized that if we can improve the finishing of rubber products, they will gain better international acceptance”, Saha added.

He added, “After Kerala, Tripura is the second-largest producer of rubber, and industries based on this resource are being developed.

PM Modi has also established a separate department for skill development, as without proper skills, we cannot achieve the finest outcomes. We have Agarwood, a precious resource that is now being exported to the Middle East after restrictions were lifted. We have set a target to earn around Rs 10,000 crore from Agarwood, which will significantly boost the state’s economy.”

Saha went on to criticise the previous government for failing to utilize the potential of the tea industry.

“One drone has also been developed, demonstrating the importance of innovation. Drone technology can play a crucial role in boosting employment and productivity across multiple sectors, including agriculture, security, power services, wildlife conservation, disaster management, and healthcare in remote areas,” he added.