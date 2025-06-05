Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday launched a veiled attack on the adversaries who had been allegedly trying to tarnish the image of the BJP-led Tripura government and issued a terse warning.

Speaking at the inaugural session of projects worth Rs 578 crore at Tripura’s Kumarghat, CM Manik Saha stated that they would tolerate nothing beyond a reasonable limit and warned they would give “Pakistan-like treatment” to them.

“This government wants a cohesive atmosphere where everyone is respected. But if anyone breaks the order and tries to disrespect the system, we will not tolerate that. The way PM Modi taught a lesson to Pakistan, we would do the same,” the Chief Minister warned.

CM Saha’s statement comes two days after Youth Tipra Federation (YTF), the youth arm of Tipra Motha, a constituent in the ruling coalition, warned to go for a state-wide lockdown if the government did not meet their demand to transfer the District Magistrate of Gomati.

Stating that the state will not entertain politics ‘muscle flexing’, the Chief Minister said, Tripura has come a long way in the last seven years. The historic NLFT, ATTF accord brought the insurgency to a complete end in our state. The law and order have improved substantially. However, a section is leaving no stone unturned to tarnish the image of this government.”

The Chief Minister noted that they could tolerate everything within a reasonable limit, but if one breaches the limit, they will counter it.”

“This government has given development as one of its top priorities. However, some people are still trying to tarnish the government. But there is a limit to everything. If anyone goes beyond the limit, the state will not tolerate it under any circumstances,” he added.