Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura has been placed on high alert ahead of the “Poush Sankranti Mela,” popularly known as the Tirthmukh Mela, scheduled to take place on January 13-14 at Tirthmukh in the Gomati district of Tripura.

Tirthmukh, a serene location surrounded by high hills and the Dumboor reservoir, lies near the Indo-Bangladesh border, raising significant security concerns during the festival.

Anil Sharma, DIG of Sector Headquarters BSF Udaipur, Gomati district, has instructed BSF battalions under his command to implement stringent precautionary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival and to prevent any potential cross-border mischief.

“Coordination between the BSF and district administrations of Gomati and Dhalai has been ongoing at various levels to ensure seamless security during the Mela,” stated the BSF.

Additional troops have been deployed along the border to prevent infiltration.

Joint patrols involving the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Tripura Police are also being conducted to establish a multi-layered security framework.

Given the area’s geography, which includes the Dumboor reservoir and the Gomati River, the BSF has intensified surveillance through domination of the riverine routes.

Night vision devices, drones, and CCTV cameras have been deployed at strategic locations along the border near Tirthmukh to monitor activity effectively.

The BSF has also collaborated with local stakeholders, including the Taxi Operators’ Association and Boat Association, to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims along the Indo-Bangladesh Border Road (IBBR).

Interceptor teams on motorbikes are patrolling intensively to monitor and regulate civilian traffic.

Mobile checkpoints have been established to promote security and deter anti-social elements.

The identity of travelers is being verified through random vehicle checks.

“The heightened security measures aim to ensure a peaceful festival while maintaining vigilance against any untoward incidents,” added the BSF.