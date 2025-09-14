Guwahati: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot and injured a suspected smuggler along the Putiyo border in the Boxnagar area of Tripura’s Sepahijala district, on Saturday.

The man, identified as Kabir Hossain, reportedly attempted to cross the border illegally when BSF jawans confronted him. During the encounter, the BSF opened fire, leaving Hossain with two bullet wounds.

Dr. Samrat Debbarma, who attended to Hossain, confirmed that the injured man was first brought to Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital for immediate medical care. Doctors later referred him to GBP Hospital in Agartala for surgery to remove the bullets.

Medical officials stated that Hossain’s condition is currently stable, though he remains under observation following the operation.

Tripura shares an 856-kilometre-long international border with Bangladesh, much of which has been fenced.

Despite over 95% of the border being secured with barbed wire, the region continues to witness cross-border crimes, including smuggling and illegal infiltration. Authorities remain on high alert to curb such activities.