Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) has detained five foreign nationals—three from Bangladesh and one from Nigeria—along with an Indian tout in separate operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura.

In a targeted operation at Kaiyedhepa in Sepahijala district, BSF personnel apprehended a 34-year-old Nigerian national, Maxwel Nweke, who was attempting to cross into Bangladesh.

Following this arrest, BSF troops also apprehended Suraj Prasad, an Indian national from Amtali in West Tripura district, who was identified as a known tout.

In a separate incident in North Tripura district, BSF troops apprehended a 15-year-old Bangladeshi girl from Chandpur village, Moulvibazar district, who was trying to infiltrate India.

Furthermore, in a joint operation with another security agency in West Tripura, BSF detained two more Bangladeshi nationals from the Bagerhat district.

The BSF has intensified its border security operations to counter infiltration, exfiltration, and other transnational crimes along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura.