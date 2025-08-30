Agartala: Border Security Force (BSF) troopers of the 69th Battalion apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals along with one Indian tout from the Bhavanipur area under Jatrapur Police Station limits in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

According to officials, the Bangladeshi nationals had entered India illegally with the help of local agents, who promised to arrange Aadhaar cards within two days in exchange for Rs 40,000 each. Fake Aadhaar cards were later provided to them to seek employment in India.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Matin (26), Abdul Chattar (18), Nurul Alam (30), Md. Hasan (20), and Md. Arman Hossain (19), all residents of Chattogram, Bangladesh. The Indian accomplice has been identified as Bappi Kumar Dey (31), son of Tapan Dey, a resident of Bhavanipur.

Residents assisted BSF personnel in intercepting the group. All six were later handed over to the Jatrapur Police for further investigation.

