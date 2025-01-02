Agartala: The Tripura government has formed a five-member Permanent Committee to regulate the fee structure for admissions to various courses in all private medical colleges across the state.

An official order issued by Tripura Health Secretary Kiran Gitte stated that the committee was constituted following the directives of the Supreme Court of India.

The panel will be chaired by Justice SC Das, a former Judge of the High Court of Tripura, and tasked with ensuring transparency and fairness in fee determination.

The committee’s composition includes Justice SC Das, Chairperson, Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Department, Member-Secretary, Dr Anup Kumar Barman, Member of the Medical Assessment and Rating Committee of the National Medical Commission (NMC) and President of the Assam Medical Council – Member (Nominated by NMC), B. K. Roy, IPS (Retd.) – Member (Nominated by the Chairperson) and Ratan Kumar Das, Chartered Accountant – Member (Nominated by the Chairperson).

According to the order, private medical institutions are required to submit their proposed fee structures for all courses to the Permanent Committee at the start of each academic year.

The proposals must include relevant documents and financial records for the committee’s review and approval.