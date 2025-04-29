Agartala: In two separate operations on Tuesday, police apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian tout from Sonamura and Agartala Railway Station respectively.

The Indian tout, identified as Jakir Hossain, a resident of Dhanpur Bazar area, was arrested at Agartala Railway Station. According to Tapas Das, Officer-in-Charge of the Agartala Government Railway Police Station, Hossain’s name surfaced during the interrogation of a previously arrested Bangladeshi national. “He was wanted in connection with that case. Based on the input, he was arrested and produced before the court,” Das stated.

When asked whether Hossain was involved in other cases, the officer explained that his details had been circulated to all police stations to verify any further criminal links. Preliminary information suggests he was providing logistical support to Bangladeshi nationals illegally crossing into India.

In a separate operation, police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from Baidyanath village, located near the international border under Jatrapur police station’s jurisdiction.

Subrata Debnath, Officer-in-Charge of Jatrapur Police Station, said, “Acting on a tip-off, TSR and police personnel raided a house in Baidyanath where the suspects were hiding. They failed to provide valid documents for their entry into India. During the search, we also seized two drums filled with cannabis.”

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mainul Islam, Taijul Islam, and Jahirullah. Investigations are ongoing in both cases.