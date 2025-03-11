Guwahati: Two US citizens of Chinese origin were pushed back from Sikkim on Sunday (March 9) after attempting to enter the restricted area without mandatory clearances.

The two US nationals had reportedly previously attempted to enter Sikkim illegally and had been residing there without authorization.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The women, aged 56 and 31, initially tried to enter Sikkim through the Rangpo checkpost on February 14 but were denied entry due to their failure to produce prior approval from the Union Home Ministry.

Foreign nationals of Chinese origin fall under the Prior Reference Category, requiring this clearance before obtaining a Restricted Area Permit (RAP).

Undeterred, they bypassed the Rangpo checkpost on February 20, entering Sikkim via an alternative route after a stay in Kalimpong in West Bengal.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They then resided at the home of a relative, a teacher at Rumtek monastery, and were observed attending the Tibetan Losar festival there.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Sikkim found their unauthorized presence. Rumtek monastery is significant as the seat of the Gyalwa Karmapa, with Ogyen Trinley Dorji being a prominent contender for the position.

Notably, Dorji, now a citizen of Dominica, has been subject to Indian government travel restrictions since leaving India in 2017.

The US nationals not only lacked the required Home Ministry clearance but also failed to obtain a RAP.

The FRRO and Sikkim Police detained and questioned the women at Rangpo Police Station on March 9th before deporting them. Authorities believe they intentionally violated Indian laws in collusion with their relative in Rumtek.