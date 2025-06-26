Sikkim missing teacher

Guwahati: Police on Thursday discovered skeletal remains, suspected to be those of a Sikkim school teacher who went missing approximately seven months ago, from a house in Siliguri, West Bengal.

According to District Superintendent of Police Karma Gyamtso Bhutia, authorities believe Passang Doma Sherpa, a Nepali teacher at a government school in Namchi district, Sikkim, is the deceased. She had been missing since August 7, 2024, and her family filed a missing persons report at the Namchi police station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The police in both Sikkim and West Bengal investigated the case, and they found the skeletal remains of the missing teacher in the bedroom of a house she owned at Devidanga locality in Siliguri city,” SP Bhutia stated.

He said that the house is in an isolated area, and authorities broke open the door, which someone had locked from the outside, to gain entry. The discovery site in Siliguri is nearly 100 km from Namchi.

Police are highly confident that the skeleton belongs to the missing teacher and have sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

SP Bhutia confirmed that they will also conduct DNA profiling to definitively confirm the identity of the deceased.

Authorities stated that they are continuing the investigation and considering all possibilities, including abduction, confinement, or unnatural death.

SP added that a forensic investigation is also underway to determine the cause of death.