Guwahati: Acting on an FIR, the Sikkim Vigilance Police (SVP) launched coordinated search operations across several cities in India to investigate alleged irregularities linked to the development of the Teesta Stage III Hydro-Electric Project in North Sikkim.

Officials confirmed on Friday that the anti-corruption wing conducted raids in Delhi, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Siliguri, and Gangtok.

The investigation focuses on suspected corruption and malpractice both before and during the construction of the 1200-MW Teesta Stage III project in Chungthang.

SVP teams searched offices and residences of individuals involved in the hydel power project. During the raids, officers seized a substantial number of incriminating documents and digital files believed to contain evidence of financial misconduct.

Investigators will now examine whether any officials received illicit payments, acquired properties through unlawful means, or engaged in activities to disguise the origin of the funds.

Authorities stated that the inquiry is ongoing and will focus on uncovering any acts of concealment or money laundering associated with the project.