Guwahati: Ten students from Sikkim’s Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) recently completed a month-long Basic Mountaineering Course at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. This program is part of a nationwide effort to foster resilience, physical fitness, and life skills among tribal youth.

The training, held from May 13 to June 7, was organized through a partnership between the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) and ABVIMAS. Over 50 students from various EMRS institutions across the country participated, including 10 students and one accompanying teacher from Sikkim.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Among the participants from Sikkim, Class XII student Tsheteez Limboo distinguished himself by earning the Best Student award for the entire group, bringing well-deserved recognition to both himself and the Sikkim team.

The course curriculum included essential mountaineering techniques such as rock climbing, rope handling, survival skills, and trekking at high altitudes. Designed to challenge both physical stamina and mental toughness, the program emphasized teamwork and encouraged students to overcome personal challenges.

This is the third consecutive year that EMRS Sikkim has sent students to this course, highlighting a consistent pattern of strong involvement and achievement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The group returned to Sikkim on June 10. Officials from the state’s Social Welfare Department praised the students’ accomplishment, viewing it as a valuable example of how specialized educational initiatives can empower tribal youth by building confidence and expanding their horizons.