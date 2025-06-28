Guwahati: Three young men lost their lives after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 200-foot-deep gorge in the Namchi district of Sikkim, police confirmed on Saturday.

The accident took place at Ezamkholsa Pairo near Ziro Fatak in Dalep.

The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Chettri, 27, and his brother Bishnu Chettri, 22, both residents of Dalep village, and Sarukh Gurung, 20, from Munshigaon in Darjeeling district, West Bengal.

According to initial findings, the vehicle was being driven by Abhishek Chettri at the time of the incident. Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem were completed.

