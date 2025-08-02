Gangtok: The birth of two red panda cubs at the Himalayan Zoological Park near Gangtok has marked a significant milestone in Sikkim’s red panda conservation efforts.

The cubs, born on June 15 to parents Lucky-II and Mirak, were officially announced by park authorities on August 1, 2025, bringing renewed optimism to the state-run Red Panda Conservation Programme.

This is the first litter for the pair and the first successful red panda birth at the park in seven years. The long gap, officials said, was due in part to two outbreaks of canine distemper—a highly contagious viral disease that severely impacted the captive red panda population.

“This birth is especially heartening,” said Park Director Sangay Gyatso. “It comes after a difficult period in the history of the Red Panda Conservation Programme, which began in 1997.”

The breeding programme started with a female named Preeti from the Rotterdam Zoo in the Netherlands and a male named Jugal from the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling. The lineage was later expanded in 2005 with the addition of a wild-origin pair, Lucky and Ram, enhancing genetic diversity.

All red pandas born under this initiative are tracked via national and international studbooks to maintain genetic health and facilitate global cooperation in conservation breeding.

The cubs were born during the typical red panda birthing season between June and August, following winter breeding. Park officials noted an unusual development—Mirak, the male, was observed assisting in nest-building, a rare instance of male red panda involvement in rearing behaviour.

The cubs will remain with their mother in seclusion for over a year, during which they will be monitored for health and development. They are expected to reach full size within 12 months and sexual maturity by 18 months.

“This birth is a beacon of hope for the conservation of the endangered red panda in Sikkim,” said Gyatso. “It highlights the resilience of the programme and the dedication of the team.”

The Himalayan Zoological Park, located in Bulbuley about 3 km from Gangtok at an elevation of 1,780 metres, spans 205 hectares and is home to a variety of Himalayan species, including the snow leopard, Himalayan palm civet, monal, Himalayan black bear, and crimson-horned pheasant.