Gangtok: The Sikkim government has introduced breastfeeding pods across several districts, offering women clean and secure spaces to feed their babies in busy public areas.

The Women, Child, Senior Citizens & Persons with Disabilities Welfare and Development Department has already installed six pods in major market areas across five districts, with plans to expand the initiative to the remaining district headquarters.

An additional pod operated by the Gangtok district administration is also functional at the bustling MG Marg area.

The latest facility was inaugurated on July 3 at Pakyong Bazar, drawing a positive response from women in the area. “Pods are now operational in Gangtok, Mangan, Namchi, Soreng, Rangpo, and Pakyong,” said Joint Director Pema Lhamu, who added that a new pod will soon be established in Gyalshing district.

These pods are private, hygienic enclosures equipped to help lactating mothers breastfeed, pump milk, or simply rest. Until recently, many women in Sikkim were forced to resort to narrow lanes or public toilets to nurse their children in the absence of proper facilities.

The inspiration for the project came from a 2024 incident in Mangan, where a mother was spotted feeding her child bottled milk. When asked why, she said it was “awkward and embarrassing” to breastfeed in public. That interaction prompted the department to take swift action.

“The initiative is not limited to market areas,” Lhamu added. “All district hospitals now have breastfeeding rooms, and even the Old STNM Hospital in Gangtok has a designated pod. Trained nurses, called ‘Breastfeeding Angels’, have been appointed in these hospitals to support lactating mothers. We aim to expand this to primary health centres and dispensaries as well.”

One of the most visited areas in Gangtok, MG Marg, is home to three pods, including one funded by a pharmaceutical company through its CSR initiative. These are available to both locals and tourists.

Many women have welcomed the change. Lhaden Doma, a local mother, shared her experience:

“During a family outing at MG Marg, my baby needed to be fed. I was embarrassed until my cousin told me about the pod near Old STNM Hospital. It was clean, private, and a big relief.”

In Pakyong, street vendor Roshni Tamang, a mother of two, said the pod near the hawkers’ market has been a daily help. “Two more mothers working nearby also use it. It’s a blessing for us,” she said.

The initiative has also been applauded by older generations. Kanchen Gurung, a grandmother from Singtam, remarked, “In our time, we had no choice but to use secluded spots or toilets. These pods show how much things have improved.”