Guwahati: Rescue operations in North Sikkim on Saturday successfully airlifted 76 army personnel from Chaten, a region cut off by multiple landslides, said an official.

The official stated that authorities concluded the extensive coordinated evacuation efforts after safely bringing all stranded tourists out of the disaster-hit area.

“Altogether 76 army personnel were airlifted by three MI-17 helicopters. The air evacuation operation from Chaten has concluded today with the helicopters transporting army personnel from Chaten to Pakyong Greenfield Airport,” the official confirmed.

Reports indicate that the state government continues to closely monitor the overall situation in the disaster-hit region, reiterating its commitment to providing all necessary support and assistance to those affected by the natural calamities.

Rescue efforts have intensified in North Sikkim on Friday (June 6, 2025) as authorities successfully evacuated 17 more tourists stranded in Chaten, a region severely impacted by recent landslides.

The authorities airlifted the tourists by helicopter to Pakyong Greenfield Airport, marking the resumption of critical operations.

Notably, heavy rainfall recently triggered numerous landslides across North Sikkim, severely disrupting road connectivity. Heavy rainfall and landslides stranded over 1,600 tourists for days in Lachen, Lachung, and Chungthang towns before the state government and various agencies rescued them.

The multi-agency rescue and search operation involved the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and the Mangan district administration. Rescue teams pressed several helicopters into service, successfully evacuating more than 140 tourists by air.

Tragically, a landslide that struck a military camp at Chaten on the evening of June 1 resulted in the deaths of three army personnel and left four others injured. Efforts are still underway to locate six soldiers who went missing following the incident.