Sikkim Landslides: 1,100 stranded tourists evacuated from Chungthang

Guwahati: Authorities in North Sikkim have initiated the evacuation process for stranded tourists in Chungthang town following heavy landslides, officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to the officials, the authorities in North Sikkim have evacuated nearly 1,100 tourists stranded in Chungthang town following landslides, while 1,800 others are still awaiting rescue from two other popular hill stations in Mangan district.

According to the reports, heavy rainfall triggered landslides on Thursday, April 24, stranding around 200 tourist vehicles at Chungthang, located in northern Sikkim’s Mangan district.

The stranded tourists had sought shelter in a Gurdwara in the area, which is approximately 100 km away from Sikkim’s capital, Gangtok.

The officials noted that the stranded vehicles have started their journey to Mangan, using the newly reconstructed Bailey bridge at Sangkalang, which authorities opened to facilitate traffic movement.

Officials added that the authorities have been working to clear the routes to Lachen and Lachung, which remained closed due to mudslides caused by heavy rainfall last evening.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur confirmed that landslides had stranded tourists at several places, but assured that all tourists are safe in various destinations in north Sikkim.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has been personally supervising the rescue operations of the stranded tourists in North Sikkim, he said.

All stranded tourists will be brought to Gangtok by tonight, the governor added.

Following the circumstances, the Mangan district administration has announced a suspension of all tourist permits for North Sikkim for the time being.