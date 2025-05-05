Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or jobs in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant under the project titled “Women in journalism careers in Sikkim: exploring motivations, challenges, strategies and dynamics” in Department of Mass Communication. Sikkim University presently located at Gangtok, the capital town of Sikkim operates from several hired buildings located along NH-10. The main administrative office of the University is located at Samdur, 6th Mile, Tadong. The permanent campus of the University is coming up at Yangang in South Sikkim. The nearest airport and railway station are Bagdogra and New Jalpaiguri respectively. Its objective is to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit. The university also aims to make provisions for integrated courses in humanities, natural and physical sciences, social sciences, forestry and other allied disciplines in the educational programmes of the University. It also aims to take appropriate measures for promoting innovations in teaching-learning process, inter-disciplinary studies and research. The university aims to ducate and train manpower for the development of the State of Sikkim. It also aims to pay special attention to the improvement of the social and economic conditions and welfare of the people of that State, their intellectual, academic and cultural development.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Postgraduate in Mass Communication with at least 55% marks

Remuneration: Rs 8000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview at the Department of Mass Communication, Sikkim University, Indira By-Pass, Tadong, Gangtok, East Sikkim, on May 27, 2025 at 11 am.

How to apply :

Interested candidates should bring their CV/Bio-data along with original supporting documents on the day of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here