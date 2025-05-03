Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Investigator under the research project entitled “Digital India and the Performance of Women-Driven Micro-Enterprises – An Impact Evaluation Study on Sikkim” funded by Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi for a period of 06 six (06) months and extended upto 12 (Eighteen) months (as per ICSSR project guidelines). Sikkim University presently located at Gangtok, the capital town of Sikkim operates from several hired buildings located along NH-10. The main administrative office of the University is located at Samdur, 6th Mile, Tadong. The permanent campus of the University is coming up at Yangang in South Sikkim. The nearest airport and railway station are Bagdogra and New Jalpaiguri respectively. Its objectives are to disseminate and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in such branches of learning as it may deem fit and also to make provisions for integrated courses in humanities, natural and physical sciences, social sciences, forestry and other allied disciplines in the educational programmes of the University. It also aims to take appropriate measures for promoting innovations in teaching-learning process, inter-disciplinary studies and research.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Post Graduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55.0% marks (Preferably in Post Graduate From Commerce / Economics).

2. Work Experience/Research Experience in the field-based investigation will be an added advantage.

Monthly Emoluments: Rs. 20000/- (Consolidated)

How to apply :

Eligible and interested candidates may send their application in prescribed formatwith supportive documents and publication (if any) to the project director (adutta@cus.ac.in) on or before 20th May 2025 (5:00 pm). Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview session.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here