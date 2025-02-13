Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University.

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Library Assistant and IT Technician. Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) formerly known as Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences came into existence on November 15, 1992 as a result of the agreement between the Government of Sikkim and the Manipal Pai Foundation, with the aim of imparting exemplary education and health care services in the state of Sikkim and country wide. It is the first ever Public Private Partnership in the country for higher Education and Health Care Services. The University has two campuses: Medical campus and the Technology campus. Government of Sikkim provides a grant of Rs. 2.25 Crores per annum for the hospital against which CRH provides free treatment to BPL families and concessional treatment to other residents of the State. The University came into being in 1995 vide Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences Act (Act No. 9 of 1995). SMU has got recognition under the University Grants Commission under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956 vide letter No F. 9-7/96(CPP-I) dated 9th Dec 1998 and approved by the Government of India. All courses run by the university are approved by the regulatory bodies like Medical Council of India (MCI), Nursing Council of India, Indian Association of Physiotherapy, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Distance Education Council.

Name of post : IT Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in IT / Electronics, BCA

Experience : Minimum 3 years of experience. Experience in handling CCTV, fibre optics, LAN cabling is a must . Also, experience in desktop / laptop / printer repairing, user support is a must.

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor of Library & Information Science (B.Lib.I.Sc)

How to apply :

For the post of Library Assistant, candidates may send their applications along with CV to sunita.g@smims.smu.edu.in by 24th February 2025

For the post of IT Technician, candidates may send their applications along with CV to priyanka.s@smims.smu.edu.in by 20th February 2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2