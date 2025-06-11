Sikkim Jobs Sikkim Manipal University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University in 2025.

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professors and Junior Assistants in Centre for Distance & Online Education (CDOE) in 2025. Sikkim Manipal University, State Private University, with UGC, NMC AICTE and INC approval came into being in 1995 and accredited by NAAC with A+ grade (3.28/4), NIRF University Ranking 2023 (Rank-Band: 101-150) offers a wide range of Doctoral, Postgraduate and Undergraduate programs. With Online Manipal 360° learning experience, it has created a holistic learning ecosystem that enables students to experience learning through meaningful, engaging, and diverse ways. Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) formerly known as Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences came into existence as a result of the agreement signed between the Government of Sikkim and the Manipal Pai Foundation, with the aim of imparting exemplary education and health care services in the state of Sikkim and country wide. It is the first ever Public Private Partnership in the country for higher Education and Health Care Services. The University has two campuses: Medical campus and the Technology campus. Sikkim Manipal University was born to with the basic objective of strengthening the close link of education to skill development and the making the youth of Sikkim educated, skilled and employable, giving them the capacity to harness diverse opportunities both within and outside Sikkim. This will also create more job opportunities for the youth, thus solving the growing unemployment in the State. All courses run by SMU have got approval altogether from the regulatory bodies. It includes Medical Council of India (MCI), Nursing Council of India, Indian Association of Physiotherapy, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) ,UGC and the Distance Education Council.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

Subjects : Sociology, Political Science, Computer Applications, BBA / MBA, English

Eligibility Criteria :

1. PG in relevant disciplines with at least 55% of marks+ NET will be considered

2. Applications from candidates fulfilling the UGC/AICTE norms will be considered

3. Candidates holding Ph.D or who have submitted their thesis are considerable

4. Candidates should have good technical knowledge and online teaching skills

Name of post : Junior Assistant

Eligibility Criteria : Minimum Graduate from any discipline. Certification in shorthand and DTP is desirable.

Experience : Should have good knowledge and good command in English for drafting official documents (circular / ION/ notice/ notification / MoM etc). Should have good knowledge in MS Office, MS Excel and basic computer operations. Good typing speed is desirable

How to apply :

Interested candidates may email their CV at priyanka.s@smims.smu.edu.in by June 20,2025

