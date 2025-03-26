Guwahati: At least 198 government employees in Sikkim faced punitive action after a surprise inspection by the authority concerned across various head offices and district offices uncovered lax attendance.

According to the report, the Department of Personnel’s surprise inspection discovered serious lapses in attendance and punctuality across government offices.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The inspection conducted on March 24, found 51 employees reported late for duty, while a significant 147 employees were on unauthorized leave.

Authorities have already taken punitive action against the delinquent employees in accordance with service rules.

Officials reiterated that state government offices operate from 10 am to 4.30 pm, and all staff must be present by 10 am.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The state government has also issued a directive to the Heads of Departments (HoDs) and Heads of Offices (HoOs) to ensure the daily attendance and punctuality of all employees under their supervision.

The government also instructed the departments to conduct monthly surprise inspections and submit reports to the Chief Secretary’s Office.

The department has warned that it will take strict disciplinary action against employees who fail to maintain punctuality and regularity in their duties.

Additionally, the circular reinforces that District Officers must obtain prior approval from the District Collector before leaving the station, as per existing government orders.



