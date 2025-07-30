Guwahati: The Sikkim government has officially designated August 10 as ‘Aama Samman Diwas’ (Mother’s Honour Day), to be celebrated annually in recognition of the vital role mothers play in nurturing families and shaping society.

A notification issued by Chief Secretary R. Telang on Wednesday stated that the observance aims to honour the unconditional love, sacrifices, and lifelong contributions made by mothers as caregivers, educators, and mentors.

“In acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by mothers in shaping the life of children and the fabric of our society, the state government is pleased to declare August 10 every year to be celebrated as ‘Aama Samman Diwas,’” the notification read.

The government noted that mothers play a central role in instilling compassion, empathy, and values in their children—qualities that contribute to the making of responsible citizens and a harmonious society.