Sikkim CM launches free Wi-Fi plan for Dzongu constituency

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced plans to transform the Dzongu constituency into a free Wi-Fi zone, enhancing digital connectivity in the region.

Speaking at the Namprikdang Namsoong Festival in Upper Dzongu, the CM emphasized the initiative’s role in improving internet access for both locals and visitors.

This follows the successful implementation of a similar project in Rabdang village under Minister NB Dahal’s leadership. CM Tamang urged residents to work together for the state’s development, stressing the importance of preserving cultural heritage alongside technological progress.

The free Wi-Fi project aligns with the government’s vision to reduce the digital divide in rural areas and foster economic and cultural growth in Sikkim.