Guwahati: Sikkim marked its 79th Independence Day on Friday, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang leading the celebrations at Palzor Stadium by hoisting the national flag.

The CM also took a ceremonial ride in an open jeep, inspecting the Sikkim Police guards during the event.

As part of the celebrations, Tamang presented the Shrawan Kumar award, handing Rs 1 lakh each to 22 recipients for caring for their elderly parents. The remaining awardees received their prizes in their respective districts. Earlier in the day, he unfurled the national flag at his official residence, Mintokgang.

Addressing the gathering, Tamang said, “As we celebrate this historic day, let us reaffirm our pledge to uphold the sanctity of our Constitution and dedicate ourselves to the welfare, unity, and development of our beloved nation.” He extended heartfelt greetings to all Sikkimese citizens, emphasizing the importance of freedom, unity, and the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters.

“The Independence Day is not just a reminder of our liberation from colonial rule, but also a call to uphold the values of unity, integrity, and resilience that define our nation,” the CM added, urging citizens to honor those who gave their lives for India’s freedom.

Highlighting the state government’s vision, Tamang stated that Sikkim remains committed to becoming self-reliant, equitable, and prosperous.

“We aim to provide quality education to every child, opportunities to every youth, dignity to every farmer, and a secure future to every family. Our focus on clean energy, organic farming, digital connectivity, skill development, and tourism will continue to drive the state’s growth in the years ahead,” he said.

Independence Day celebrations were also held across other districts in the Himalayan state, reflecting the collective spirit of freedom and patriotism.