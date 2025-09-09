Guwahati: The police began a murder investigation after discovering the body of Hema Devi Chettri in a rented apartment in Sikkim’s Green Dale area.

Around 6:30 am, officers from Sadar Police Station came across Chettri during a routine patrol in the Tadong neighbourhood. They found her unconscious inside the apartment. Despite immediate efforts to revive her, she was declared dead at the scene.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police detained Zayed Ansari, who was inside the flat at the time, for questioning. Authorities confirmed that Ansari and Chettri had been living together in the rented unit.

Investigators are currently exploring several angles, including the possibility of foul play. Officers described the circumstances surrounding Chettri’s death as suspicious. Originally from Lingdok, the woman was found in what police called a “mysterious” situation.

Authorities have scheduled an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, forensic teams are analyzing evidence gathered from the apartment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incident comes at a time when crime rates in Sikkim have seen a noticeable rise. According to recent police data, June 2024 recorded 60 criminal cases, including 32 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 1 under the IPC, and 27 under various Local & Special Acts. This marked a jump from the 40 cases reported in May, which included 29 BNS cases and 11 non-IPC offenses.

In May 2024 alone, police had documented 74 cases, indicating a fluctuating yet consistently high crime rate across the state.

As the investigation progresses, police continue to hold Ansari in custody but have yet to disclose a clear timeline of events leading to the discovery.