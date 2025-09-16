Sikkim: Troops of the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps, based in Sukna, West Bengal, successfully completed a demanding route march carrying full battle loads across altitudes of up to 17,000 feet in Sikkim.

The six-day exercise tested soldiers’ physical endurance, mental resilience, and teamwork under extreme conditions, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

“Each soldier carried his full operational load — including weapons, equipment, and survival gear — simulating real battlefield scenarios in high-altitude areas. While modern technology, drones, and smart logistics are integrated into Army operations, such exercises remain critical,” the statement said.

Lt Gen Zubin A. Minwalla, General Officer Commanding of Trishakti Corps, emphasized the importance of human grit alongside technology.

“Technology enhances our capabilities, but it is the soldier’s perseverance and teamwork that ultimately win battles. This march reinforces our confidence to operate and prevail in the harshest conditions,” he said.

The exercise underscores the Trishakti Corps’ commitment to operational readiness and its crucial role in securing India’s frontiers in the Eastern Himalayas.