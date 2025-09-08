Gangtok: The Indian Army’s Para Special Forces and the Navy’s Marine Commandos (MARCOS) recently conducted a week-long joint scuba and combat diving exercise at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Sikkim, Defence officials said on Monday.

The exercise, held between August 30 and September 5, tested the forces in extreme cold-water conditions and challenging mountainous terrain. Participants carried out open-circuit air dives, closed-circuit pure oxygen dives, and combat night diving at depths of up to 17 metres.

“The high-altitude environment added unique challenges, reinforcing operational readiness and expanding the limits of combat diving capability,” said a Defence spokesperson.

Officials highlighted that such exercises strengthen jointmanship between the services, sharpen specialised combat skills, and ensure India’s elite forces remain mission-ready across diverse terrains—from the high Himalayas to deep seas.

Addressing the troops, the team commander said, “Training in these extreme conditions tests every aspect of a soldier’s endurance, skill, and mental strength. It ensures that our teams can operate effectively in any environment, no matter how harsh or demanding.”

The exercise also underscored the importance of integrating combat diving with joint operations, preparing soldiers for unpredictable future battlefields.