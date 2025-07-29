Guwahati: Incessant rainfall caused the Teesta River to breach its embankment at 29 Mile, flooding a vital stretch of National Highway 10 (NH-10) and cutting off road access to Sikkim, as well as Kalimpong and Darjeeling districts in West Bengal, officials reported on July 29.

A landslide at Tarkhola in Kalimpong further disrupted the flow of traffic between Sevoke in West Bengal and Rangpo in Sikkim, making travel in the region increasingly difficult.

Another major landslide at Bardang, located between Singtam and Rangpo, completely blocked NH-10, officials confirmed. They noted that clearing the debris will take time, as persistent rains since Sunday continue to hinder restoration work.

In Gangtok district, multiple landslides blocked the Singtam-Dikchu Road, with severe damage reported in areas like Tintek Khola and Kokaley.

The route between Namthang and Namchi was also cut off after a landslide struck Phongla, while a massive landslide near the Turning Point in Dalpachand’s Chagelakha area of Pakyong district blocked yet another key road. The debris included not just rocks and soil but also uprooted trees that collapsed onto the road.

In Gangtok’s Pani House area, heavy rainfall triggered a mudslide that buried several parked two-wheelers under debris.

Authorities have urged travelers to avoid NH-10 and opt for alternative routes until workers can clear the blockages and the Teesta River’s water level recedes.