Guwahati: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has ramped up road repair works to restore and enhance connectivity in Sikkim.

The repair work on the Gangtok-Chungthang road, especially the eight-kilometre stretch from Naga to Theng, is progressing rapidly.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Despite harsh weather and challenging terrain, the dedicated workers have made commendable efforts to rebuild the damaged infrastructure,” an official statement said.

Also Read: Arunachal: Search for missing NF Railway officer enters 3rd day

This section of the road suffered extensive damage due to the glacial lake outburst flood in October 2023, followed by a cloudburst in June 2024.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The restoration of this stretch is critical, as it will not only expedite travel to North Sikkim but also provide a significant boost to tourism in the area,” the statement added.

The BRO is also carrying out essential surfacing work on the Kalep-Giagong road, a high-altitude route that leads to Gurudongmar Lake, located near the India-China border.