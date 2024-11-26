Guwahati: Air India Express has unveiled a significant expansion of its flight operations from three major cities in the Northeast – Guwahati, Imphal and Agartala – for its winter schedule.

The initiative has been taken to enhance connectivity across India and expand its presence in the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The airline has significantly increased its weekly flights from Guwahati, raising the number from 63 to 106 compared to last winter’s schedule.

The airline offers direct flights to eight major destinations – Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Agartala and Imphal.

It also offers direct connections to six international destinations and 18 domestic locations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Arunachal: 240 MW Heo hydro project approved in Shi Yomi

The airline aims to establish Guwahati as a key travel hub in the Northeast.

The number of weekly flights in Imphal has been increased to 34 for this season, compared to only 14 flights during the previous winter schedule.

After Agartala was added as a new station in September last year, it has been operating 21 weekly flights from 14.

Agartala is directly connected to Kolkata and Guwahati, providing one-stop connectivity to 11 additional domestic destinations.

According to the airline authorities, the growth will enhance the regional air network and establish Guwahati as a key connection between the Northeast and the rest of the country.