Guwahati: Leaders from across the political spectrum in Northeast India have come together to pay tribute to former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday.
The former PM was a distinguished economist and statesman known for his indelible mark on India’s economic and political landscape.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a seven-day state mourning period to honour Manmohan Singh’s legacy.
During this time, the national flag will fly at half-mast at all state government establishments, and all official entertainment programs will be cancelled.
AGP chief and senior Minister Atul Bora also paid his respects, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of former Prime Minister, Hon’ble Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. A distinguished economist and scholar, his legacy of humility, kindness, and statesmanship will forever be etched in the annals of our nation’s history. His connection to Assam, having represented our state in the Upper House of Parliament, adds a special bond to his remarkable journey.”
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also expressed his sorrow, remembering Dr Singh as a humble visionary who played a crucial role in India’s economic development.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also shared heartfelt tributes, acknowledging his visionary leadership and his significant contributions to India’s economic reforms.
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah said, “No amount of words can describe the pain and sorrow we feel because of the passing of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji.”
Senior Congress leader and former minister Ripun Bora said, “I remember my days as a minister in Assam, I had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh several times on various issues of Assam. Also, as a Rajya Sabha member I had the privilege of sharing my views with him.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his deep respect for Dr Singh, highlighting his humility and significant contributions to India’s economic reforms.
Modi in an X post that Dr Singh’s policies as Finance Minister and Prime Minister were instrumental in shaping the modern Indian middle class and emphasized his empathy for the poor.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that Manmohan Singh led India with immense wisdom and integrity. “His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride”, he said.
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also lauded Singh’s achievements, describing the period from 1991 to 2014 as a golden chapter in India’s history.
It may be mentioned that Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at AIIMS in Delhi. He was 92. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics.
“With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” an official statement from AIIMS said.
Known as the architect of India’s economic liberalization, Dr Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha in April 2024 after a 33-year tenure. He joined the Rajya Sabha in 1991 after becoming Finance Minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government, where he implemented transformative economic reforms.
Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, Punjab, undivided India, Dr Singh studied at Cambridge and Oxford before starting his career as Chief Economic Advisor in 1972.
He served as RBI Governor (1982-1985) and became Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, leading India through significant economic growth and policy innovation.
Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, gathered at AIIMS to pay respects.