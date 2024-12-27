Guwahati: Leaders from across the political spectrum in Northeast India have come together to pay tribute to former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday.

The former PM was a distinguished economist and statesman known for his indelible mark on India’s economic and political landscape.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a seven-day state mourning period to honour Manmohan Singh’s legacy.

As a mark of respect to Dr Manmohan Singh Ji, Former Prime Minister of India, Government of Assam will observe a period of 7 day state mourning from 26.12.2024 to 01.01.2025. During this period the national flag will fly at half mast at all state government establishments and all… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 27, 2024

During this time, the national flag will fly at half-mast at all state government establishments, and all official entertainment programs will be cancelled.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

AGP chief and senior Minister Atul Bora also paid his respects, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of former Prime Minister, Hon’ble Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. A distinguished economist and scholar, his legacy of humility, kindness, and statesmanship will forever be etched in the annals of our nation’s history. His connection to Assam, having represented our state in the Upper House of Parliament, adds a special bond to his remarkable journey.”

I am deeply saddened by the passing away of former Prime Minister, Hon'ble Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. A distinguished economist and scholar, his legacy of humility, kindness, and statesmanship will forever be etched in the annals of our nation’s history. His connection to Assam,… pic.twitter.com/9BQdPytRKc — Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) December 26, 2024

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also expressed his sorrow, remembering Dr Singh as a humble visionary who played a crucial role in India’s economic development.

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, a humble visionary who shaped India’s economic growth. His calm leadership, wisdom, and humility will always be remembered. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2qR8fU29cg — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) December 27, 2024

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also shared heartfelt tributes, acknowledging his visionary leadership and his significant contributions to India’s economic reforms.

I am deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. He was a visionary leader and his dedication to the nation have left an indelible mark on our country.



My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones in this time of grief. May his… pic.twitter.com/2zhhlKOVa4 — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 26, 2024

Extremely saddening to learn the demise of former Prime Minister and distinguished economist Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. It's a huge loss to the nation.



His phenomenal contributions to economic reforms as the Finance Minister in the early 1990s laid the foundation of a vibrant and… pic.twitter.com/H1YUF7zTtO — Pema Khandu ?????????????? (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 26, 2024

Former PM of India, renowned economist Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away a few minutes ago.



I remember my days as a minister in Assam, I had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh several times on various issues of Assam. Also, as a Rajya Sabha member I had the… pic.twitter.com/i2WsRGUreN — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) December 26, 2024

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah said, “No amount of words can describe the pain and sorrow we feel because of the passing of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji.”

No amount of words can describe the pain and sorrow we feel because of the passing of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji.



Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy is unmatched in the modern era. From his humble beginnings in pre-partition Pakistan to the highest public office in India, Dr.… pic.twitter.com/zoUQWLLSqJ — Bhupen kumar Borah (@BhupenKBorah) December 27, 2024

Senior Congress leader and former minister Ripun Bora said, “I remember my days as a minister in Assam, I had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh several times on various issues of Assam. Also, as a Rajya Sabha member I had the privilege of sharing my views with him.”

India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic… pic.twitter.com/clW00Yv6oP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his deep respect for Dr Singh, highlighting his humility and significant contributions to India’s economic reforms.

Modi in an X post that Dr Singh’s policies as Finance Minister and Prime Minister were instrumental in shaping the modern Indian middle class and emphasized his empathy for the poor.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that Manmohan Singh led India with immense wisdom and integrity. “His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to Mrs Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride”, he said.

Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation.



My heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Kaur and the family.



I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the… pic.twitter.com/bYT5o1ZN2R — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 26, 2024

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also lauded Singh’s achievements, describing the period from 1991 to 2014 as a golden chapter in India’s history.

It may be mentioned that Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at AIIMS in Delhi. He was 92. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics.

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” an official statement from AIIMS said.

Known as the architect of India’s economic liberalization, Dr Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha in April 2024 after a 33-year tenure. He joined the Rajya Sabha in 1991 after becoming Finance Minister in the PV Narasimha Rao government, where he implemented transformative economic reforms.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, Punjab, undivided India, Dr Singh studied at Cambridge and Oxford before starting his career as Chief Economic Advisor in 1972.

He served as RBI Governor (1982-1985) and became Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, leading India through significant economic growth and policy innovation.

Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, gathered at AIIMS to pay respects.